God of War TV Series Officially Ordered by Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video has announced today that it is officially ordering a TV series based on PlayStation's 2018 video game God of War. Earlier this year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirmed that a TV adaptation of God of War was in the works, but declined to say much else about the project. And while details are still nonexistent when it comes to the cast, Amazon has today verified that this God of War TV show is very much moving forward.

Announced via a new press release, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television revealed that the TV adaptation of God of War is officially happening. The series is set to be helmed by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) while Mark Fergus (Iron Man) and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) will write and produce the show. Additionally, God of War video game director Cory Barlog will also serve as an executive producer. Amazon also made it clear that the show will directly adapt the 2018 God of War game, which picks up long after the journeys of Kratos in the Greek realm.

"The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard," says the press release's description of the TV series. "When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

As a whole, God of War marks yet another commitment by Sony to expand the reach of its many PlayStation properties. Currently, Sony is working on live-action TV shows associated with Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, and now God of War. This is also in addition to Uncharted, which hit theaters last year and was soon after declared by Sony to be a new film franchise for the company. While Sony will only continue to release a number of new games on PlayStation 5, it's clearly also trying its hardest to diversify and expand the reach that its properties can have outside of the video game medium.

Are you excited to see more from this TV adaptation of God of War in the future? And who do you think should play the main role of Kratos in the series?