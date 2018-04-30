God of War’s Kratos Has Never Looked Cuter Than He Does Now

God of War is out now for PlayStation 4 and gamers just can’t get enough of it. This revamp was exactly what the franchise needed and the latest title smashed expectations with perfect scores around the world. Equipped with a new mythology and a son, Kratos definitely went through some changes with this latest installment but none of those changes could even compare to the cutest of them all: the Nendoroid treatment!

According to Good Smile:

“Introducing a Nendoroid of Kratos – from the latest God of War game. Fully articulated body features Kratos’s uniquely pale skin, detailed with the scars that allude to his past of heroic battles. His costuming has been exquisitely crafted.

Both a determined expression as well as a battle expression are included, along with his axe and shield. The axe can be held in his hand, or attached to his back. Enjoy recreating fierce battle scenes with Nendoroid Kratos!”

This chibi-sized badass is set to release this October and honestly, we kind of can’t wait! Just look at his wittle axe! And his itty bitty scowl, it’s too cute!

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4. For me personally, and many others, it’s a masterpiece and one of those rare titles that I’ll proudly state is worth buying an entire system for. The story is breathtaking, almost as breathtaking as the visuals, and the subtly seen in the relationship between the God of War and his son is so detailed, so natural, that’s it’s incredibly easy to get swept away by this narrative.

Do yourself a favor and get this game. Also check out our full review right here, with a small blurb below:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.

The tales, settings, and gods of Norse mythology form the foundation of Kratos’ latest journey, and the realm of Midgard proves to be an incredible, interconnected fantasy-scape. It’s enormous, it’s beautiful, and it’s dangerous. Not since my time playing the first Dark Souls have I been so surprised by and enamored with a game world, nor so impressed by its design.”