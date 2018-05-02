God of War: A Clean Shaven Kratos is a Weird Kratos

There is no denying the fact that God of War is on many minds since its recent release and there’s definitely a lot to love. A new father/son relationship, a revamped Kratos, and different mythology – there were many aspects of this franchise that were turned upside down. That flip worked out in the game’s favour immensely, and the Internet can’t seem to get over this renewed bearded Kratos. We love him, what can we say? So of course Santa Monica decided to play with our emotions and give us a render sans beard and … no, just no.

It’s actually pretty amazing what a difference a beard can make. The Kratos we know in-game is gruff, determined, straight to the point. The one without that godlike facial hair just looks … mean. Kind of like a serial killer, to be honest, with a flair for the reptilian. I don’t know about you guys, but give me bearded Kratos over the other guy any day.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4. Many felt that the latest title was a masterpiece and it’s one of those rare games that I’ll proudly state is worth buying an entire system for. The story is breathtaking, almost as incredible as the visuals, and the subtly seen in the relationship between the God of War and his son is so detailed, so natural, that’s it’s easy to get swept away by this narrative.

Trust us, you need this game. Also check out our full review right here, with a small blurb below:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.

The tales, settings, and gods of Norse mythology form the foundation of Kratos’ latest journey, and the realm of Midgard proves to be an incredible, interconnected fantasy-scape. It’s enormous, it’s beautiful, and it’s dangerous. Not since my time playing the first Dark Souls have I been so surprised by and enamored with a game world, nor so impressed by its design.”