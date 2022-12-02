God of War Is Now MCU Canon

It would appear God of War exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe now. God of War is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and is largely a result of the 2018 soft-reboot. Although it certainly had its time to shine on PS2 and PS3, many grew out of it as the franchise reflected a much more angsty and slightly immature side of the industry. They're fun games and still have a lot of value, but as time went on, the standards changed and more was demanded from games. The 2018 entry was a massive shake-up as it focused more on giving depth to Kratos and questioning is past behavior, offering a more mature take on the beloved franchise. The latest entry, God of War Ragnarok, is PlayStation's fastest selling first-party game of all-time which speaks volumes about its reach.

It also seems that God of War has gained so much notoriety that it gained some recognition in the MCU. In the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that was recently released on Disney+, the franchise was name dropped. After Drax and Mantis land on Earth, they go to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and see a bunch of people dressed up as the Avengers, celebrities, and characters from other franchises. A family runs up to take a picture with Drax and Mantis, thinking they're also cosplayers, and a woman says "I got a picture with the God of War!"

Of course, they don't specifically name Kratos, but Drax does have the very general design of the character given he's bald, muscular, shirtless, and covered in scars and marks. It's also worth noting that Drax actor Dave Bautista has expressed interest in playing Kratos in Amazon's live-action adaptation of God of War. It's unclear if this will come to fruition, but Bautista has also been campaigning to star in Netflix's live action adaptation of Gears of War, an Xbox shooter franchise.

