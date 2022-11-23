God of War Ragnarok Becomes Biggest PlayStation Launch Ever

While it was assumed that God of War Ragnarok would be a massive success for PlayStation to close out 2022, it turns out that the game has done better than expected. Since first launching back in 1994, PlayStation has gone on to have a number of successful franchises. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, and Gran Turismo are just some of the many big properties that have spawned from PlayStation. And while these franchises are all big in their own right, none of them have ever had a game sell as well at launch as God of War Ragnarok.

Announced today on social media, PlayStation confirmed that God of War Ragnarok has become the biggest game in the history of the video game brand. In total, Ragnarok sold 5.1 million copies in its first week alone, which makes it the best-selling game at launch for any God of War title. Outside of the God of War series alone, though, PlayStation also revealed that Ragnarok is the fastest-selling first-party game that has ever been published by PlayStation. In short, the highly-anticipated sequel has been nothing short of a monumental hit for those at Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 pic.twitter.com/NPgN6YHRnQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

Although it's a bit staggering to see just how well God of War Ragnarok has done, the game did have one major thing in its favor compared to a number of previous PlayStation releases. Specifically, Ragnarok had the benefit of launching across both PS5 and PS4, which means that it naturally had a larger number of users that could buy the game. For the most part, Sony has released many of its exclusives on single platforms over the years, which somewhat limits their ability to sell in large quantities. And while this surely isn't the sole reason that Ragnarok has done so well, it's definitely a big contributor to its meteoric rise.

