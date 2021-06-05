God of War Ragnarok Director Responds to Cross-Gen Backlash

✖

God of War Ragnarok is coming to both PS4 and PS5, making it the latest cross-gen release from Sony, following in the footsteps of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West. The news was confirmed alongside confirmation that the game will not be releasing this year like Sony previously suggested it would. Typically, you'd expect the delay to be the big talking point, but it hasn't been. Word that the game is cross-gen quickly divided PlayStation fans.

What's the issue? Well, the issue for most is that many think the PS4 version will hold back the game, which is possible, but without insight into the game's development, which is very important context, this can't be known.

Meanwhile, others aren't happy with the mixed messaging. Going into the release of the PS5, Sony doubled down on a clean break from the PS4, noting it believed in console generations. At the time, this was in sharp contrast to the strategy Microsoft was taking, with the latter committing itself to cross-gen releases for the next few years.

There are a lot of PlayStation players unhappy, and some of these fans are using it all as an opportunity to harass developers on the game.

That said, Cory Barlog, the game's creative director, and one of the most prominent directors in the industry, suggested people need to trust that the developers know what they are doing, referencing when God of War 2 came to the PS2 after the PS3 was out. For those that don't know: God of War 2 would go on to be one of the best games in years.

people did complain, it was just not that visible. but that one worked out kinda ok, huh? — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 4, 2021

When the latest God of War released in 2018, it was lauded as one of the best games of the generation. And it was. So there's no reason to believe Sony Santa Monica won't deliver another generational classic with its successor. It's being built with the PS4 in mind, so it won't utilize the potential of the PS5 and do something revolutionary. But when has God of War ever done this? It's a prestigious series, but it's never evolved the medium.

The new God of War game is expected to release sometime in 2022 via the PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on it and all things gaming, click here.