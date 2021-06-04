God of War Director Says to Blame Him for Sequel Delay and PS4 Version

✖

Just a few short days ago, PlayStation confirmed that the next entry in the God of War series was delayed out of 2021 and would instead now release next year. In addition, it was also announced that the project wouldn't be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and would instead be landing on PlayStation 4 as well. This news as a whole was met with a mixed reaction from those who have been looking forward to the title. Now, the director of 2018's God of War has stepped forward and has told fans to blame him for the decisions if they happen to be angry.

On social media recently, Cory Barlog, who was the writer and director of God of War, said that fans need to direct their frustration (if they have any) to him for all of the decisions that have been made with the sequel. Barlog made this statement after one of the writers at SIE Santa Monica Studio, Alanah Pearce, said that she had received some hateful messages in the wake of the new God of War title's delay. "For real, y'all, this is some bullsh*t," Barlog said. "You want to be mad at somebody for anything God of War related [...] be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don't bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work."

For real, y’all, this is some BULLSHIT! You want to be mad at somebody for ANYTHING GOW related - the delay, ps4/5, trolls, subtitle size, Sigrun, whatevs - be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don’t bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work. pic.twitter.com/D5rsvzFmgV — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 4, 2021

Barlog didn't stop there, however, and went on to praise the team that he works with even further. "Every single human at the studio is there specifically because they are f**king exceptional at what they do. We are better because of them," he expressed. "Hell, I am lucky anyone is willing to lend their talent and intellect to my bullsh*t. For some reason they do and I love them for it."

While this is a great gesture to see come about from Barlog, this is also interestingly one of the first times that he has seemingly confirmed that he's still the one in charge of the next God of War game. Even though it was assumed that he would once again be filling an important role on the team making the project, Barlog has been pretty coy when it comes to his involvement on what some fans are simply referring to as God of War: Ragnarok at this point in time. To know that he's once again taking part in a major way isn't a shock, but it is good to see confirmed.

