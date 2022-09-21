God of War Ragnarok Could Be Finished With Initial Development

It seems like Santa Monica Studio could now be completed with the initial development of the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sequel God of War Ragnarok. Slated to launch this November, it stands to reason that Ragnarok should be going gold at some point in the near future. And while Santa Monica Studio hasn't made this announcement official just yet, one PlayStation insider seems to have teased that the project could now have reached a major milestone.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a Twitter account that tracks backend information tied to the PlayStation Store, the download page for God of War Ragnarok has recently been updated behind the scenes. As part of this update, Ragnarok is now listed as being 90.6GB in total for the PS4 version of the game. And while this size could end up changing, it was speculated that the reason this update may have come about is because God of War Ragnarok has now internally gone gold. For those that aren't aware of what this term means, essentially, it just indicates that the initial work on the game is now completed and PlayStation can begin printing the project to discs to prepare for shipping.

🚨 About God Of War Ragnarök Size :



🟩 Sony Patched My Download Size Finder Way on March 2022 , So I can't Confirm Size



🟧 But Yesterday God Of War Ragnarök Download Page Updated



🟫 That's Mean Yes, 90.6 GB (PS4) It's Possible, Also Looks like God Of War Ragnarök 📀 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 20, 2022

Even if this theory from PlayStation Game Size is accurate, it doesn't mean that Santa Monica Studio will be completely done with its development of God of War Ragnarok. Like all other video game developers around the globe, Santa Monica will surely continue working on Ragnarok up until the day that the title officially launches. At that time, a day one patch for the game should be available and will likely be followed by more updates in the future. Still, if Ragnarok has now reached the phase of going gold, it does confirm that the title won't end up getting delayed out of 2022.

In case you didn't already know, God of War Ragnarok is slated to launch later this fall on November 9th. As mentioned, when it does arrive, it will be coming to both PS5 and PS4 platforms.

Are you happy to hear that God of War Ragnarok may have reached this major moment in its development? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.