Analyst: God of War May Become Sony’s Highest Selling PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Sony’s revamp of God of War has only been out for a few days, but it’s already shaken up the gaming landscape, being considered one of the best action games to release in some time. With that, one analyst believes its long-term sales will set a record for PlayStation 4 exclusive titles.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has noted that the game could easily surpass Horizon: Zero Dawn — which has done remarkably well in its own right — as the best-selling exclusive title for the system.

He said, “It’s pretty well rated, and… I think 95 actually probably puts them in the 10 highest rated games of all time, I think the highest is Ocarina of Time? GTA got a 97. 95 is pretty universally a great, great game, so there’s minimal risk that anyone will buy it and be disappointed. I think that the gameplay is actually easy to pick up and play, and there’s a lot of little things in the game that can appeal to different niches of game players, there’s action, and adventure, puzzles, and a compelling story. It appeals to everyone, and I think making it a father-son story makes it similar to The Last of Us, which, again, brings in fans of that game too. So I think it will quite clearly be the number one bestselling PS4 exclusive.”

As for a sales estimate, Pachter believes that it’ll clear ten million copies sold with ease — but that may be a minor number compared to its final numbers. “I think 10 million units sounds like a low bar for it, actually. Last that Sony announced, there were 70 million PS4s out there, so 10 sounds really reasonable. I’d say realistically, it could do as many as 20 million. Now that’s hard, because not everyone who has a PS4 will like an action game like God of War. But I’d say between 10 and 20 million, and I’d say 10 million is a low estimate. I think they will absolutely do 10 million [over the game’s lifetime].”

Granted, it probably won’t reach the incredibly high number of Grand Theft Auto V copies sold, but keep in mind that game is a multi-platform title, while God of War is just on PS4. But don’t worry — Kratos will make enough of an impact for the industry to notice.

While early sales numbers haven’t been confirmed yet (besides the U.K.), God of War should have no trouble dominating the month — and, at this point, maybe even the year.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

