‘God of War’ Studio Joins In With Job Opportunities for Former Telltale Employees

Just yesterday we broke the news that a massive layoff occurred at the Telltale Games studio, leaving only a skeleton crew behind in its wake to finish up the titles already in production. Since then, the community has banded together to help those affected by the massive wave of layoffs including God of War studio Santa Monica.

The growing studio took to Twitter to let those former Telltale Games employees suddenly left in the dust that their doors are open:

We’re incredibly sad to hear about the reported employee impact at Telltale. We’re actively hiring and would love to connect. Storytellers, creatives, devs of all disciplines wanted. Email us direct sms@sony.com //t.co/aAGbqZEz0s — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) September 21, 2018

The community couldn’t get enough of the empowering gesture as many other developers followed suit:

It’s stuff like this that makes me appreciate the industry even more. pic.twitter.com/PBd1zpx3RD — ADDMoore (@ADDMoore93) September 21, 2018

You certainly won’t see this message but I just wanted to tell you how amazing you are for this. For real, you might be some kind of lifesavers for some of these people. 🤩 — 🦝 (@kawaccino) September 22, 2018

There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign and no severance pay.

Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

