Exclusive ‘God of War’ Kratos and Atreus TOTAKU Figures Now Available

GameStop has unveiled two new TOTAKU figures of Kratos and his son Atreus ahead of the release of God of War on April 20th! Both of the figures stand around 3.9-inches tall.

“The father and son duo will join the TOTAKU Collection (pronounced Toe-Tak-Oo), a unique series of highly detailed figurines from video game franchises past and present. The collection already features a whole collection of figures from games such as Tekken, Crash Bandicoot, Little Big Planet, Bloodborne and WipEout.” You can order the Kratos figure here and the Atreus figure here for $9.99 each. The entire TOTAKU collection is available here.

As noted, God of War is set to release on April 20th, and that means you are seriously running out of time to take advantage of pre-order discounts. The physical copy of the game has been in and out of stock on Amazon with a 20% pre-order discount for Prime members. You can also check GameStop and BestBuy (with Gamers Club Unlocked discount) if it is sold out. However, if you want to upgrade your experience, there are additional options.

At the top of the list is the PlayStation 4 Pro God of War limited edition bundle which includes the game and and a customized console. Again, the console bundle has been going in and out of stock on Amazon, so you might want to keep tabs on the link for a restock. The same goes for the Collector’s Edition and the Stone Mason’s Edition which run for $129 and $149 respectively. These special editions are also available at GameStop and BestBuy (GCU discount) while supplies last.

In addition to the figures, there’s other God of War merch to be had, starting with Loot Crate’s one-time-only God of War crate, which you can order right here for $49.99. Inside you’ll find “exclusive collectibles, apparel and more designed using in-game assets” with a total value that exceeds $90. A “high quality hoodie” will be part of the crate and you’ll also get a bonus challenge coin while supplies last. The God of War limited edition crate will ship in June of 2018.

The God of War limited edition crate will include a hoodie, but we also came across the badass hoodie pictured above. You can order the God of War: Kratos black hoodie here and the white version here in sizes X-XXL. Both are $52.99 with free shipping.

You’ll also find the God of War: ‘Power Plant Yggdrasil’ t-shirt in sizes S-XXL for $24.99 with free shipping. Apparently, stock is extremely limited on both of the hoodies and the shirt, so grab them while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.