New God of War Trailer Is All About Trolls

Another God of War trailer has been released by PlayStation days before launch to highlight one of the biggest and most advertised enemies in the game: The Troll.

There won’t just be one big Troll boss though as the Norse region is filled with these massive, mythological creatures. Cory Barlog spoke about the Trolls and how they fit into God of War.

“They are a race of creatures that at one time were very plentiful,” Barlog said. “They had their own cultures, villages, and cities and everything.

Much like Kratos in the previous God of War games, the Trolls were betrayed by their Norse gods, according to Barlog. This led to their cities and societies being destroyed, though they preserved parts of their religions. The power of these religions can be seen through the huge totems that the Trolls carry around that serve both as a source of power and a giant tool to bludgeon Kratos with.

Instead of just mowing down Trolls left and right like you would the normal enemy fodder, these Trolls are more special with each one having a name.

“So throughout the game, you’re not just fighting a troll, Barlog said. “You’re fighting a specific-name troll, a troll who has a history in this world and who actually is one of the last few within their kind.”

Multiple trolls will show up throughout the game though with Rafael Grassetti, principle character artist, saying that the Trolls are one of the more intelligent races found in the game. This sounds like a big difference from similar enemies found in the previous God of War games such as the cyclops and other ogre-like monsters that recklessly swing clubs around until you cut off their head or pluck an eye out.

Jason McDonald, lead gameplay designer, also added that it’s not uncommon for players to be scared of the Trolls and try and keep their distance. However, McDonald has some typical God of War advice for the enemies: Get in there and kick some ass.

“It’s fun to watch people fight the troll because some people are just so scared,” McDonald said. “They just run away all the time and throw their axe at him constantly. However, since you can aim your axe at his head and aim your axe at his arms and legs – there are certain parts of him you can aim at – I would advise just getting in their and kicking his ass because Kratos can handle anything.”

You can watch the full trailer above as well as through the PlayStation Live site to complete a quest and enter in a sweepstakes.