God of War’s Cloth Map Holds an Interesting Hidden Puzzle

For those that ordered the collector’s edition of God of War, you may already be familiar with the cloth map that came with it. What you might not have realised is that the cloth map actually has a much bigger relevance to the game itself and the rewards sought.

Warning: Below contains slight spoilers for the game. Proceed at your own risk.

One of the many aspects of the latest title that fans loved was how open the game was, how much there was to explore. There was so much beauty to uncover but it turns out, there is even more than we originally thought. The cloth map, seen in its intricacy below, actually holds a hidden puzzle. The YouTuber below was actually the first one to find it, or at least the first one to reveal the hidden riddle tucked away within runes. The clever puzzle hides a story of Sindri and Brok and their journey for treasure.

Following the video, players swarmed the Reddit forms to search for the treasures that the two characters were looking for, uncovering the final clue in the Collector’s Edition map.

The map then retraced where both Sindri and Brok traveled in their quest, eventually leading to the Muspelheim temple. For players that attempt the same journey, a special pommel for Kratos’ badass axe can be found making players themselves a part of a much larger picture. Literally, in this case.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4. For me personally, and many others, it’s a masterpiece and one of those rare titles that I’ll proudly state is worth buying an entire system for. The story is breathtaking, almost as breathtaking as the visuals, and the subtly seen in the relationship between the God of War and his son is so detailed, so natural, that’s it’s incredibly easy to get swept away by this narrative.

Also check out our full review right here, with a small blurb below:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.

The tales, settings, and gods of Norse mythology form the foundation of Kratos’ latest journey, and the realm of Midgard proves to be an incredible, interconnected fantasy-scape. It’s enormous, it’s beautiful, and it’s dangerous. Not since my time playing the first Dark Souls have I been so surprised by and enamored with a game world, nor so impressed by its design.”

