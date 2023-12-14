The 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Gaming

2023 might have been one of the best years ever for the video game industry. This year saw major releases in several beloved franchises, including The Legend of Zelda, Marvel's Spider-Man, Street Fighter, and more. While developers were left with high expectations to meet, companies like Nintendo, Insomniac, and Capcom not only delivered, but they often excelled far beyond what players were anticipating. A number of 2023's major releases had been expected to arrive in 2022, but ended up getting pushed back, and wth that extra development time, studios were able to deliver some truly special experiences.

Platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC were all blessed with truly great games throughout 2023, but it wasn't just video games that excited players; there were also a number of quality tabletop experiences offered as well. Given the quality we saw throughout 2023, publishers are going to have a real challenge in 2024. There are still a lot of questions about what games we can expect to see released next year, but for now, we can focus on all of the good that was offered in 2023, and hopefully shine a light on some games that might have flown under the radar.

As gamers debate the best games of 2023, here are ComicBook.com's nominees for our Golden Issues Awards for gaming, which are broken up across 5 different categories. Next week, we'll reveal the winners as voted on by the site's staff!