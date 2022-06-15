GoldenEye 007 Remaster Rumors Grow Due to Upcoming Film

✖

It looks like an upcoming film dedicated entirely to Rare's classic shooter GoldenEye 007 could have something to do with recent rumors involving a new remaster of the game. Over the course of 2022, a number of different leaks have come about suggesting that a remastered iteration of GoldenEye 007 is poised to release at some point soon. And while this new version of the game has yet to be confirmed in an official capacity, some people are starting to believe that we could learn more in the coming weeks.

On June 27th, a new documentary called GoldenEra is set to release. The film talks about the importance of GoldenEye 007 and the impact that it had on the gaming industry back when it launched in 1997. GoldenEra is an independent movie that is being released to coincide with the game's 25th anniversary, but some fans also believe that it could line up with the rumors that have been circling in association with the new remaster of GoldenEye 007.

Again, given that this documentary is an independent venture, there's very little chance that it's actually tied to any announcements from Xbox or Nintendo that could be associated with GoldenEye 007 Remastered. Still, it's hard to ignore that there has been quite a bit going on with the throwback James Bond video game in recent months. Whether or not this documentary's release could be part of a larger resurgence for the game is something that we don't currently know.

Either way, given the leaks that we have seen over the past couple of weeks, it stands to reason that this new HD iteration of GoldenEye 007 is poised to release sooner rather than later. If we end up hearing something in an official capacity soon, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

