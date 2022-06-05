GoldenEye 007 Remaster Likely Releasing Very Soon

✖

It looks like the much-rumored remaster of the Nintendo 64 classic shooter GoldenEye 007 could be releasing far sooner than expected. Over the past couple of months, multiple leaks have come about suggesting that a new version of the popular James Bond video game would be coming to Xbox at some point. And while we have yet to receive official confirmation that this is happening, it looks like a reveal, and a release, will be happening in the very near future.

Following a handful of new achievements tied to the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007 appearing online, the game's full achievements list has now popped up on the Xbox website. This leak doesn't only verify that GoldenEye 007 is certainly being remastered, but it also seems to suggest that a launch will be coming way sooner than anticipated. Usually, achievements only appear like this on the Xbox website very close to the release of a specific title. Because GoldenEye 007's full achievements list has now shown up, it seems like this game could be in our hands at some point in the next week or two.

One way that GoldenEye 007 could end up being released so soon is thanks to the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12th. At this point in time, it seems likely that Xbox will opt to formally reveal the game at this venue. However, as we've come to see at showcases like this before, games are sometimes "shadow dropped" to coincide with the event. Essentially, this just means that Xbox could opt to unveil and release GoldenEye 007 on the same day. There's no guarantee just yet that this will end up happening, but given this new leak associated with the game's achievements, it seems like a very plausible situation. We'll keep you posted here on ComicBook.com as we learn more about this highly-anticipated remaster in the coming days.

