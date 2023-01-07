Gotham Knights Player Discovers New Secret Black Canary Moment

A Gotham Knights player has discovered a new, secret, and fully-voiced Black Canary moment in the new Batman game. When the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game was released last year, players quickly discovered a couple of Black Canary easter eggs in the game. More specifically, two posters showing off the character and a couple of emails from the character as well. However, did you know there are two conversations in the game featuring Black Canary fully voiced? Unfortunately, they happen at random and are easy to miss.

Over on YouTube, DC Comics Gamer relays word of the two secret moments hidden within the game. In the two scenes, Barbara Gordon has a brief conversation with Black Canary. DC Comics Gamer points out that the interactions happened while they were playing Nightwing. It's unclear if the conversations will only trigger if you're playing as Nightwing specifically. Whatever the case, you can check out the interactions for yourself, below.

As you can see, there's nothing significant to the pair of conversations, but it's surprising that there's a fully-voiced Black Canary cameo in the game. And it raises the question of whether the character was/is going to feature in future DLC.

As you may know, Black Canary is the name of two superheroines, Dinah Drake and her daughter Dinah Laurel Lance. In this instance, it's the latter iteration of the character. Created by Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino, the character debuted all the way back in August of 1947 via Flash Comics #86 as one of DC's earliest superheroines. Many more casual DC fans likely know of her via Birds of Prey.

Gotham Knights is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"Gotham Knights is a fun but flawed video game, one that tries too hard at times to emulate its Batman: Arkham series predecessors and often struggles at core game mechanics but still offers a compelling storyline and characterization that Batman fans will enjoy," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new open-world action game by WB Games Montreal (the maker of the middling Batman: Arkham Origins game) stars the four protégés of Batman – Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin – who work together to solve their mentor's final case after the death of Batman. Like Arkham City, Gotham Knights features an open-world map filled with a mix of random crimes to stop, collectibles to find, and storylines to follow."