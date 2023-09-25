Gotham Knights Leak Virtually Confirms Nintendo Switch Version

A new leak associated with Gotham Knights has essentially verified that a Nintendo Switch version of the game is set to release soon. Last year, Gotham Knights was let loose by WB Games and originally came to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since that time, a recent leak has indicated that the latest Batman title could also come to Nintendo's platform. And while WB Games has yet to verify any such thing, another such leak has not all but confirmed that a release should be in the pipeline.

Spotted on a Korean ratings website, a Switch iteration of Gotham Knights has now officially been rated in the region. This is the second such rating that the game has received in the past month as it was also assigned a rating in Singapore. Oftentimes, ratings of this sort prove to lead to an eventual announcement, so it's quite clear that WB Games is working on bringing Gotham Knights to Switch. When it might be properly revealed, though, isn't yet known.

Likely the biggest question about Gotham Knights potentially coming to Switch is tied to the version of the game that it will be. Specifically, the Switch has been known to feature a number of "Cloud Version" games in recent years for titles that can't run natively on the platform. Given that Gotham Knights was only developed for current-gen platforms, it seems very unlikely that the title would naturally be able to perform on Switch without some massive caveats. As such, even if we do see a Switch edition of Gotham Knights soon, it may not be playable on the platform without an internet connection.

When Will Gotham Knights Release on Switch?

Again, given that there are no official details on Gotham Knights coming to Switch, there's nothing that is definitively known about its release date. That being said, ratings are often one of the final milestones that transpire before a video game ends up launching. With this in mind, it's highly likely that Gotham Knights will release sooner rather than later, with an arrival before the end of 2023 seeming feasible. Whenever more details are shared in an official manner, we'll be sure to update you on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can learn more about Gotham Knights below.

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."