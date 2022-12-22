Gotham Knights Gets Discounted to Lowest Price Yet

WB Games Montreal's new Batman video game Gotham Knights has now been discounted to its lowest price so far on PC. Despite only launching back in October 2022, Gotham Knights has already been on sale quite a bit to coincide with a number of different holiday and Black Friday promotions. And while none of these offers have seen the game dipping below 50% off, a new sale through one PC marketplace has now brought about one of the best deals we've ever seen.

Available now via Fanatical, Gotham Knights has been marked down to $26.99. This represents a 55% discount from its usual price, which makes this perhaps the top discount that we've ever seen for the game in its roughly two months of availability. In addition to the base version of Gotham Knights being on sale, Fanatical has also slashed the Deluxe Version of the title's price by 55% to make it $35.99.

Since launching back in October, WB Games Montreal has shown that it will only continue to update Gotham Knights in major ways moving forward. Not only has the studio pushed out a number of patches to improve the overall quality of the game, but it has also released free new updates that add entirely new content to the experience.

One of these free updates added a new game mode known as Heroic Assault which centers around 4-player co-op. While Gotham Knights was built from the ground up with co-op gameplay in mind, the core game only allows for two players to jump into the story at once. Conversely, Heroic Assault finally made it to where Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood could team up at a single time while taking down an iconic DC villain that WB Games Montreal introduced.

