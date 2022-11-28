New Gotham Knights Update Adds Iconic DC Villain

A new update that is soon slated to come to Gotham Knights will add an iconic villain from DC Comics. As it currently stands, Gotham Knights already features a vast number of baddies from the Batman universe. Characters like Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls all play a pretty large part in the storyline of Gotham Knights. And while this new villain that will be added to the game often isn't directly associated with Batman, they should make for a very fun inclusion.

In an update poised to roll out tomorrow, November 29th, WB Games Montreal will be adding Starro to Gotham Knights. Starro is going to be present in the game via its new Heroic Assault game mode, which will be added via a free patch. Heroic Assault is poised to be a 4-player co-op mode for Gotham Knights, which will finally allow players to team up as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood at a single time. Conversely, the base game of Gotham Knights only features two-player co-op.

A challenger from the stars arrives in Gotham tomorrow. Don't miss the free update for Heroic Assault tomorrow at 8AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/UD4xt5di3j — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) November 28, 2022

While Gotham Knights has received a handful of patches since launching at the end of this past month, tomorrow's update is likely the biggest one that the game has received so far. Whether or not this Heroic Assault mode will be enjoyed by fans remains to be seen, but the fact that Starro is playing a role is something that longtime DC Comics fans will surely get a kick out of.

If you aren't currently playing Gotham Knights, you can look to snag the game right on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC. Additionally, Gotham Knights has been routinely discounted lately to coincide with Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, so you can likely pick the game up for a lower price than normal if you act soon.

