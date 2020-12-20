Gotham Knights Teases Alternate Skins

✖

WB Games Montreal has been pretty quiet about its upcoming release of Gotham Knights since revealing it earlier this year, but some new information in relation to cosmetics has now potentially surfaced. Despite coming about in a rather roundabout way, it seems as though players will be able to customize their different heroes in the game once it arrives in 2021.

Shared on Twitter, WB Games Montreal developer Andy Gagnon showed off some new pieces of art that they received from the development team as a Christmas present. The art specifically features Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin, each of which is a playable within Gotham Knights. However, rather than featuring the default looks for these characters that we’ve seen before, Robin and Red Hood in particular are sporting some different gear.

Red Hood just joined the family! Thank you @WBGamesMTL for the early Christmas gift! (Now I should probably hang those properly at some point 😁)#GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/v6mojTcozr — Andy Gagnon #GothamKnights (@agagnondev) December 19, 2020

While not outright stated by Gagnon, this indicates points to Gotham Knights allowing players to choose from a variety of different character skins in-game. Customization is something that we have heard about in relation to Gotham Knights in the past, but up until now, we haven’t received a solid idea of what some of these alternate costumes might look like. Assuming that this art resembles some of the different skins that will be in the final product, this is our best tease so far.

Gagnon does go on to specifically state that these pictures don’t contain any other specific hints or teases in relation to content that might be in the game. In particular, each piece of art contains some figures standing in the background, but Gagnon notes that these are simply the other heroes from the game.

Gotham Knights is set to release at an undetermined date in 2021 and will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To keep up with all of our coverage on the game as we near its arrival, you can follow along right here.

So how do you feel about Gotham Knights based on everything that we've seen so far? Is it shaping up to be one of your most anticipated releases of next year? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.