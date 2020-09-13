Gotham Knights Team Addresses Approach to Costume and Character DLC

:heavy_multiplication_x:

As part of the official reveal of Gotham Knights, the long-rumored Batman video game from WB Games Montreal, it was shown that the playable characters Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin would have multiple different costumes available to them. But it's been some time since the last release from WB Games Montreal, and how costumes/skins are obtained by players in video games has largely shifted to a sort of Season Pass model or, at the very least, bundled with DLC. ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with the game's creative director, Patrick Redding, about all things Gotham Knights after the reveal -- and he clarified just how the team intends to tackle such things.

"I know it's weird to hear this because it seems unusual at this point, but we are shipping the game with a lot of that content," Redding said. "And we really are focused so much on the game that people will buy and making sure that it gives them a big range in terms of looks, in terms of abilities in terms of character opportunities. So yeah, it's not something that's only going to be available to people on DLC, that's for sure."

Here's the full official description for the upcoming video game:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? What are your hopes for DLC? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!