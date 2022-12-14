Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds 5 New Cars, Patch Notes Revealed

Following an announcement of the next Gran Turismo 7 update and a tease for what's to come, developer Polyphony Digital released the newest details on the PlayStation game's latest update. Just as past teases indicated, this update adds five new vehicles including the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and more. A trailer was released alongside this update to show off the new additions, too, and the update itself should now be live for PlayStation users to download.

Though this update does technically come with a set of patch notes, the only real changes to speak of are the addition of the five new cars and one addition to the game's Spaces feature. The five new cars in question are the aforementioned Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm '20, the Bugatti Chiron '16, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray '20, and the Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) '95. As for the Spaces change, Polyphony said that Norway will now be a featured curation in that Spaces feature.

The new Ferrari, however, will not be purchasable until December 23rd, though there are some who will be able to take it for a spin earlier than that.

"The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be purchasable at Brand Central from December 23," the notes for this week's update explained. "Players who correctly answered the Day 4 question of the World Finals 'Viewers Gift' campaign will gain early access from December 15."

This Ferrari is the highlight of the update and is one that many people assumed would be added based on the silhouette of the vehicle teased previously. A post on the PlayStation Blog shared more info on the car for those not in the know.

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is the first Ferrari single-seater concept car dedicated to the world of virtual motor sport, with a spectacular and futuristic design founded in the Prancing Horse's unequalled racing heritage," reads part of the preview of this new vehicle. "The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo draws its inspiration from the fascinating world of Ferrari's hugely successful 1960s and '70s sports-prototypes. Below hyper-modern bodywork and dramatic proportions, the car hides the DNA of masterpieces such as the Ferrari 330 P3 and the 512 S. It is a nod to the past, yet a powerful hint of the future of endurance racing."

Gran Turismo 7's new update is live now for players to download.