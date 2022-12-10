Next Gran Turismo 7 Update Announced, 5 New Cars Teased

Gran Turismo 7 players have another update to look forward to soon with Kazunori Yamauchi, the producer working on PlayStation's latest game in its racing series, teasing this week the addition of five new vehicles. As is the case with many of these sorts of teases that have come before it, Yamauchi isn't saying just yet exactly which cars are coming to the game, but also just like we've seen before, players are already starting to predict which cars will be added.

These predictions are based on the silhouettes of the vehicles alone which may not seem like much to go off of, but players have been accurate in their predictions before and probably will be again next week, at least in part. The tweet from Yamauchi teasing the five new vehicles as well as some of the guesses players have put forth right now can be seen below.

- Corvette (C8) '20

- Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) '95

- Ferrari VGT

- Guilia GTAm '20

- Chiron '16 pic.twitter.com/Lt2hwnFXI3 — Eric Yui (@EYuiSan) December 10, 2022

Some are in agreement over certain vehicles while others dissent, but we won't have to wait long to figure out what these cars are and what else the next Gran Turismo 7 update holds. A release date for it wasn't set, but it'll be out in the next couple of days with a set of patch notes detailing whatever else is added.

While there's been no mention of any new Gran Turismo games given that this one just released earlier in the year on March 4th, fans of the series may recall that there's also a Gran Turismo movie in the works. It's one of the many PlayStation Productions projects that's being worked on right now, and earlier in the year, it got an August 11, 2023, release date.

Since then, we've learned a bit more about the cast of the movie including the fact that David Harbour will star in it with Orlando Bloom also on board. The first image was also released recently when it was confirmed that filming was officially underway, thought the image doesn't give away much by only showing off some vehicles on a track.

Gran Turismo 7's newest update with its five added vehicles will be out next week, and the new Gran Turismo movie will be out in August.