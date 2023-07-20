Gran Turismo Movie Releases Stylish New Trailer

A new trailer for Gran Turismo has been released and it looks pretty solid. The Gran Turismo series is one of PlayStation's biggest franchises, but it stands out among the pack as it's not the typical cinematic, story-driven single player game fans typically associate with PlayStation. Instead, it's a long-running racing franchise that has made a name for itself on its incredibly realistic graphics that continue to push the envelope every generation and its fun simulation-based gameplay. The closest mainstream rival it has is the Forza Motorsport franchise, but some may argue that Gran Turismo is the better racing series. Given all of that information, it may not jump out as an immediate candidate for a movie, but PlayStation found an angle for it.

As part of Sony's recently founded production company PlayStation Productions, the company has been bringing to life a lot of the major PlayStation franchises. Gran Turismo will be the second theatrical film from PlayStation Productions following 2022's Uncharted and so far, it's looking to be shaping up quite nicely. Sony has released a new trailer for Gran Turismo highlighting the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a Gran Turismo fan who entered a PlayStation contest where he was able to translate his skills from the game to real life racing. The trailer also showcases director Neill Blomkamp's signature flashy style with all kinds of wild shots that seem to really be aiming to put viewers in the action as much as possible. There's even a shot early on in the trailer that seems to emulate the third-person perspective of a car like in the Gran Turismo games. You can view the trailer below.

THIS. ACTUALLY. HAPPENED. See the INSANE TRUE STORY of #GranTurismoMovie exclusively in movie theaters August 11. Get your speeding tix at https://t.co/sTTK00HglD. pic.twitter.com/YoDxTsFJLH — Gran Turismo (@granturismo) July 20, 2023

As of right now, jury is still out on if Gran Turismo will stick the landing at the finish line. PlayStation Productions produced The Last of Us for HBO earlier this year which was an absurd success and it will also release Twisted Metal for Peacock next week. If Gran Turismo can deliver a solid time at the movies, it will help prove PlayStation Productions is actually delivering on its mission to make worthwhile gaming adaptations.

Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and will release in theaters on August 11th. What do you think of the movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.