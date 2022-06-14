Gran Turismo Movie Gets First Details and Release Date

✖

Sony has officially confirmed the Gran Turismo movie with the first details and it sounds like it's coming sooner than any of us expected. Sony recently began an initiative to bring its biggest PlayStation franchises to life via movies and TV shows. The first project under this initiative was Uncharted, which released earlier this year to a weak reception from critics but a solid box office haul. Next year, HBO will release its TV show adaptation of The Last of Us. The show has already wrapped production and a trailer is likely coming within the next few months. It was also recently confirmed that Netflix is adapting the Horizon series and Amazon will be working on a God of War show. All of these are logical adaptations, but there was another that stuck out to fans as a bit peculiar.

It was recently reported that Neill Blomkamp would helm a Gran Turismo film, but many were curious how a story-less racing sim could be adapted into a feature film. Well, Sony has confirmed via an updated movie schedule that the Blomkamp's Gran Turismo will be based on a fascinating true story. The film will follow a teenage fan of Gran Turismo who was able to translate his gaming skills into real life through a series of Nissan competitons, resulting in him becoming a professional race car driver. The story sounds similar to that of 30-year old Jann Mardenborough who has had a legendary run as a driver thus far. Sony also confirmed that Gran Turismo will release next year on August 11th, 2023.

This story is developing...