Gran Turismo Movie Expands Cast With Spice Girls Member and Black Adam Actor

The Gran Turismo movie is continuing to expand its star-studded cast with more surprising names, including a member of the Spice Girls. Over the last year or so, Sony has begun significantly ramping up the development of adaptations of its biggest gaming franchises. Uncharted got a movie starring Tom Holland earlier this year, The Last of Us has an HBO show on the way, God of War is getting an Amazon series, and Gran Turismo is getting a movie very soon. It's all part of PlayStation's plan to get audiences invested in its franchises outside of gaming, both to create more opportunities for the IP, but also to rope people in to buying the games.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Gran Turismo film from District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is adding Black Adam and Shazam actor Djimon Hounsou, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski and Thomas Kretschman. Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will play the parents of the protagonist and Stradowski will play a rival driver with Kretschman serving as his father. Needless to say, sounds like there will be a lot of interesting family dynamics in the film. Although casting a Spice Girl may sound odd, Geri Halliwell-Horner is a former driver and now helps lead Red Bull's Formula 1 racing team, so she's familiar with the racing scene.

The Gran Turismo film is based on true events and will seemingly adapt a story of a young driver who won a PlayStation-sponsored competition centered around the video game. The film will seemingly adapt the story of Jann Mardenborough, a man who went on to become a real life racer. It's a pretty interesting way to bring one of Sony's most prominent franchises to the big screen without needed to reverse engineer the games to make them compelling enough for a movie since the games have no real plot.

Gran Turismo releases in theaters on August 11th, 2023.