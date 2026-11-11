Grand Theft Auto Boss Teases Rockstar’s Next Project After GTA 6

Rockstar Games is already looking beyond Grand Theft Auto 6, even before players get their hands on its highly anticipated open-world adventure. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has indicated that the studio will turn its attention toward another project once its upcoming blockbuster is released, although fans will have to wait for an official announcement to learn what’s next.

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The comments came during the conference call accompanying Take-Two’s November 9 financial results announcement. As GamesRadar reported, Zelnick indicated that Rockstar would move on to its next undertaking after completing GTA 6, without offering any specifics about the project.

A New GTA Online Could Be Rockstar’s Next Big Project

A new version of GTA Online would arguably be the most obvious direction for Rockstar. The existing multiplayer experience has generated enormous revenue for the company, making a successor a potentially lucrative next step. GamesRadar also points to reports that information about a possible follow-up surfaced amid Rockstar’s ongoing union dispute, although neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has confirmed such a project.

Zelnick was also asked about the future of GTA Online during the earnings call’s question-and-answer session. He avoided offering concrete details about what might come next, including concerns about whether players could eventually run out of things to do in GTA 6. Instead, he expressed confidence in the amount of content available in Grand Theft Auto 6.

That doesn’t mean a new GTA Online experience is Rockstar’s next project, though it is the likely one. The studio could revisit another established franchise or pursue something entirely different. Its last major single-player release was Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, making GTA 6 its first new game in eight years.

For now, Rockstar’s attention remains firmly on GTA 6, which is scheduled to launch November 19. Still, with the studio already looking toward its next creative undertaking, the eventual reveal could be one of the more interesting developments to watch after the game’s release.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2026, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. No PC version has been announced.