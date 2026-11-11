GTA 6 Brings Back Feature Not Seen Since GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto VI are set to bring back a feature not seen since GTA San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3. And so far, fan reaction to the decision is a bit split. The GTA 6 release date is only eight days away, and despite this, there’s still so much about the game we don’t know. This is obviously by design, as Rockstar Games likes to hold back a lot for players to discover themselves. They did this with Red Dead Redemption 2. That said, in pursuit of marketing the game, it has had to show off the game, which in turn has revealed and reaffirmed various smaller details that have not gone unnoticed by fans.

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To this end, over on the GTA 6 Reddit page, one fan shared a shot from recent footage of the game showing a police chase, and what the shot reveals is that police are absent from the minimap. Now, this was actually quietly revealed back in September with the previews, but was obviously buried by larger reveals and details. As a result, many Grand Theft Auto fans don’t know about this change. For context, in GTA 4 and GTA 5, the police show on the mini map.

GTA 6 Police Chases Will Be More Challenging

One of the top posts on the aforementioned Reddit page is a post dedicated to this fact about GTA 6. This is partially because many didn’t know about this, but also because it’s proving to be a somewhat contentious decision. While some fans are excited about this prospect, especially what it means in terms of immersion and how it provides more challenge in escaping police, others are worried it will be frustrating and not as fun.

“The less minimap/ hud elements, the better. In my opinion,” reads one of the top comments on the post. Another in favor of the change adds, “It’s good; it was far too easy to get away from the cops in GTA 4 and especially GTA 5. It’s kind of stupid you have a GPS tracker on each individual cop.”

Fans in favor of the change note that looking down at the mini map and looking more at the actual game is an upgrade, and should create more fun and challenging getaway experiences. And we know Rockstar Games has put a lot of emphasis on immersion, and making sure players are experiencing the game and not focused on HUDs. To this end, it was also recently revealed that in order to keep players locked to the game and not looking at the mini map, there are now turn blinkers that show you when you are turning so you don’t have to constantly look at the map to see where you are going.

“I’m not a fan of the idea. However, I agree that I spent way too much time looking at the minimap in GTA V and RDR2,” adds a third Grand Theft Auto fan.

It’s worth noting that based on the comments on the Reddit post, far more players are in favor of this change than not. It’s not universal, though. There are some detractors. Even the detractors, as you can see, do note this will improve immersion, which was the ultimate goal of Rockstar Games. Meanwhile, it will be an adjustment, but it won’t be too big of a one for those who grew up playing the GTA HD trilogy. Those who came in with GTA 4 or GTA 5 may have a harder time adjusting to this, though.

With GTA 6, Rockstar Games is actually looking to GTA San Andreas, in particular, for lots of inspiration. To this end, it recently confirmed the return of another gameplay feature not seen since GTA San Andreas. It also recently confirmed the return of a GTA 4 feature.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2026, via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It will cost $80 when it launches.