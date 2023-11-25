GTA 6 Trailer Announcement Surpasses 3 Million Instagram Likes

Grand Theft Auto VI hype is looking like it may truly break the internet. For years, fans have waited with baited breath for the next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 is practically a legendary, fabled game before it has even been officially revealed. It was a natural assumption that there'd be another game in the series after the last one became the second highest selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, achieved $1 billion in sales in 3 days, and remained relevant for years thanks to its very popular online mode. However, we didn't think we'd have to wait this long for it. We've been mulling over rumors and leaks for years, waiting for Rockstar to give us some sweet relief. Thankfully, that day is nearing.

Earlier this month, Rockstar Games broke its silence and confirmed it would have a trailer for GTA 6 in early December. We don't have a firm date or really any details. The developer has only referred to it as "the next Grand Theft Auto" for the last couple of years, but it is expected to be called Grand Theft Auto VI. All the developer had to do was make a post saying it would have news soon and the internet erupted. The game started trending online and within hours, Rockstar Games had the most-liked tweet in gaming history. On top of that, the GTA 6 trailer announcement has also surpassed 3 million likes on Instagram. Despite having nearly 30 million followers, the developer only tends to get a few dozen likes on its posts which tend to promote new GTA Online updates.

While we don't have super up to date information on this, the most recent information on the "most liked gaming post" on Instagram goes to the PlayStation 5 logo reveal in 2020. It has just over 5 million likes and at that time, the second most liked gaming post was for a Fortnite crossover with The Avengers, which had 2.7 million likes. It's likely this means GTA 6's trailer announcement is the second liked gaming post on Instagram, but we can't definitively claim that. However, you can probably expect the full GTA 6 trailer to give all of these other posts a run for their money. If a block of text and the Rockstar Games logo can have this effect, the first official footage could be absolutely massive.