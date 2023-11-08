Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Officially Announced by Rockstar Games

After a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games has officially and formally announced Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games is one of the biggest developers on the planet thanks to the success of games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption. They're one of the only studios that can basically cash a blank check, take an absurd amount of time, and release a once in a generation title that pushes the industry to new levels. However, the downside of this is we all have to wait a very long time to get to properly experience it. The last GTA game was released in 2013 and fans have been hungry for a new game ever since. In 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed it was working on a new Grand Theft Auto game but neglected to share any additional details. It had halted development on more Red Dead Online updates to focus on the new GTA game, something that divided fans. In the fall of that same year, a massive leak gave us our first look at the game which confirmed it was set in Vice City with two playable protagonists, a man and a woman.

Now, after years of leaks, rumors, and endless speculation, Rockstar Games is ready to finally start talking about what GTA 6 actually is. The developer posted a message for GTA 6 on social media with the promise of a proper trailer coming in early December. Although we still don't have quite what fans were hoping for, the fact that Rockstar is actually mentioning the next Grand Theft Auto by name is thrilling for fans. We'll have to keep waiting for more details, but the long wait appears to be coming to an end.

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. pic.twitter.com/YaAxRVfZGe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Rockstar Games has been chipping away at GTA 6 for nearly a full decade through various stages of development. However, the developer put a vast majority of its staff to work on Red Dead Redemption 2 in the mid 2010s and had other team members working on GTA Online. As such, it's probably likely Grand Theft Auto VI didn't enter full production until 2018 or 2019. When accounting for any delays caused by COVID, it makes sense why the game has taken as long as it has and it helps put the wait into some perspective.

What is GTA 6 About?

As of right now, we're still in the dark about plot specifics on Grand Theft Auto VI. Leaks have indicated that a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple are committing a series of robberies across Vice City, but that's about all we know. Leaks have also suggested that the game will borrow the more grounded mechanics of Red Dead Redemption 2 and force players to only be able to carry guns that they can physically carry on their body as opposed to the invisible pockets of past GTA games. Its likely this will be Rockstar's most ambitious game to date and could very well shatter sales records out the gate.