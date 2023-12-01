Rockstar Games Deletes All Instagram Posts Ahead of GTA 6 Trailer

Rockstar Games has taken some drastic measures to prepare for the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Rockstar Games is one of the biggest developers on the planet and everyone has been waiting years for the first look at their next game. It has been ten years since Grand Theft Auto V and five years since the studio's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2. We have been desperately clinging on to hope that we'd get our first look at GTA 6 for years and that sort of happened last year. In September 2022, a massive leak revealed over an hour of early gameplay from the game, but it was hard to make out anything too crazy since it was all early development footage.

However, it was confirmed last month that GTA 6 will get its first trailer in early December. Today, it was confirmed that GTA 6's first trailer will arrive on Tuesday, December 5th at 9AM ET. We're all very excited to get our first look and Rockstar appears to be making some big moves to start the marketing for what very well may be the biggest game ever made. Rockstar Games has a fairly active social media presence, often resharing fan posts and posting about updates to its existing games. However, all of that has been erased from the company's Instagram page. Thousands of Instagram posts were removed from Rockstar's page, leaving only the announcement of the trailer date. Whether we can expect some more teasers before the trailer is released is unclear, but it is a pretty bold move and something that seems to have only affected their Instagram page. Sometimes pages will make big collages out of multiple Instagram posts, it's possible Rockstar is clearing the way for something like this, but we can't say for certain.

🚨Rockstar removes all posts from Instagram besides the GTA 6 post pic.twitter.com/0BJd3LcdyI — MMI (@morsmutual_) December 1, 2023

Either way, the GTA 6 trailer is likely going to be huge. We have no idea quite how big it will be, but the single Instagram post Rockstar has up has over 3.5 million likes at the time of writing. A full trailer will likely break all kinds of records, if not crash entire servers for websites. Hopefully Rockstar treats us to a healthy look at the game, but fans shouldn't hold their breath. The developer is known for only giving a small taste in its first trailer, usually setting the tone and giving an idea of the graphics/setting with some dialogue from the main character laid over the trailer.