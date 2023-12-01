GTA 6 Trailer Release Date Revealed

We are just days away from our first official look at Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games has kept fans in suspense with regards to GTA 6 for the last decade. Ever since rolling credits on Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, countless fans have wondered where Rockstar Games could go for the next Grand Theft Auto game. Given there had only been a few years between releases for older games in the series, no one could have guessed it would take this long to get GTA 6, but Rockstar set a high bar and takes a lot of time to make sure it gets its games right. With that said, after years of leaks, speculation, and rumors, we now finally know when the first trailer for GTA 6 will release.

Rockstar Games broke its silence with regards to GTA 6 earlier in November. The developer confirmed that it would have the first trailer for GTA 6 in "early December", but neglected to tell us much more than that. However, that's all a lot of fans actually needed, as that simple block of text became the most liked gaming tweet of all-time within hours. The amount of people speculating and getting all worked up about a lack of info about the game washed away because fans could reliably count on the trailer arriving soon. Now, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the first trailer for GTA 6 will release on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 am ET. The developer also gave us our first look at the game's logo to tide us over in the meantime.

As for what we can expect from the trailer, it's anyone's guess. The first trailers for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were incredibly short and more tone setters than anything else. They hardly revealed any information about the story, characters, or gameplay mechanics. However, given we have had reliable leaks reveal that GTA 6 follows a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple, Rockstar may be more willing to share details about the story since some info already exists. Since this is such a highly-anticipated game and we have waited so long to hear more about this, it's entirely possible Rockstar will be a bit more generous with what it has to show, but this is all pure speculation.

GTA 6 Release Date

Grand Theft Auto 6 currently has no release date at the time of writing this. Rockstar doesn't typically reveal concrete release dates in its first trailers, but will instead give a general window like "fall of X year". Again, since this is so hotly anticipated, maybe they will reveal a concrete date, but we wouldn't count on it. Rockstar Games has a history of delaying its games at least once after its initial announcement, so we may still have a bit of waiting to do. Rumors suggest the game is currently targeting a 2025 release date, but no one knows for sure. Either way, we are nearing our first look which means the game must be in a pretty good state. We have the ability to go frame by frame in absurd levels of detail now, so Rockstar is likely more than aware that this trailer will be picked apart for days, if not weeks or even months.