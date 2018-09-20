‘Grandia and Grandia II HD Remaster’ For Nintendo Switch Gets More Details

Last month, we reported the news that the classic Grandia games would be coming to Nintendo Switch, giving JRPG fans yet another reason to love the console/handheld hybrid. But now some new details have emerged, giving us more reasons to be excited for this forthcoming compilation.

This report from Game Informer has provided a number of new details in terms of what we can expect from each game. Apparently, there’s a lot to look forward to, as there are a number of special features to go along with the main quests that’ll be offered.

What’s more, it doesn’t appear that the Switch compilation will be offered in Japan, as it’s currently being prepped for the U.S. and European markets by the team at GungHo Interactive.

First, here are the features for the original Grandia, which will also be making its way to PC sometime over the next few months:

Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art. 2x to 4x upscaling

Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements

Widescreen support and customizable resolutions for PC

Addition of MSAA, bloom, normal mapping, and blur effects

Steam cards and Achievements

Japanese Audio and Subtitles, English Audio and Subtitles

Language Support: English & Japanese

Digitally converted game manual

Utilizing PS1 & Sega Saturn source code

Gamepad and keyboard support with remappable controls (this is likely for the PC version as far as keyboard goes)

Next, here are the features for Grandia II, and as you can see, it’s got just as much effort being put into it.

Digitally converted game manual

Utilizing Grandia II Anniversary Edition source code, which originally was based on the Sega Dreamcast source code

Fix PC video/audio desync and switch to XInput

Add support to exit to title

Japanese Subtitles added, for Switch version

GungHo did make note that this isn’t the full list of features for the game, as more content could be added before it makes the rounds. A release date hasn’t been given yet either, but we’re guessing it’ll arrive sometime in early 2019.

Regardless, this is one fine package that we are looking forward to, as we’re still coming off our high with Octopath Traveler. For the time being, we do have Valkyria Chronicles 4 to enjoy, but it won’t be long before we start feeling that Grandia itch.

We’ll have more information on a release date as soon as it becomes available!

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the scoop!)