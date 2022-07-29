Grounded 1.0 Release Date Announced

Grounded, the Obsidian game available on Xbox and PC where tiny players fight against backyard hazards on their small adventures, finally has a release date for its 1.0 launch. After around two years existing as an early access product, we'll see Grounded get its full launch on September 27th. The developers confirmed as much this week while also sharing info about what players can expect from the game's next flight ahead of that 1.0 release.

Obsidian announced the release date for the full game this week alongside a video from game director Adam Brennecke who went over some of the broader plans for the next update as well as the Grounded IP overall. That included a preview of what's to come in the next update called "The Home Stretch" which, as its name suggests, will be the final major update ahead of the game's 1.0 release.

Two years of building up the backyard in Grounded and Early Access is coming to an end. The 1.0 release is happening on September 27!



We couldn't be happier for this community and prouder of our dev team. So excited for the future! https://t.co/hvKX2nd4ID — Obsidian (@Obsidian) July 28, 2022

But even though that's the last big update the game will get, it still won't necessarily be a big one in terms of content. Over on the page for the latest flight, the Obsidian team said this one will be a bit lighter than previous updates as the team focuses on the big launch.

"This update will be notably lighter than previous ones as we have been putting most of our focus towards 1.0 work and polish which will be our biggest content release to date," Obsidian said. "The Home Stretch (0.14) is the final major update for Game Preview prior to our 1.0 Release in September."

It's also worth pointing out that the price of Grounded will increase from $29.99 to $39.99 when its full launch comes around, so buy in now if you're already planning on getting it.

In related Grounded news, it was also announced recently that the game would be adapted into an animated series.

"The series will exist in the same universe as the game, where the mundane becomes fantastical, and will follow four friends who have been shrunk down to the size of ants during the summer before they go to high school," the announcement of the animated series read. "Facing off against enormous predators, epic natural disasters, and an army of microbots that are part of a corporate conspiracy threatening their town, these teens will need to figure out how to survive in a familiar yet utterly foreign environment that is the backyard."

Grounded's 1.0 launch will take place on September 27th.