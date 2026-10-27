GTA 6 Download Size Officially Revealed, And It’s One of the Biggest Games of the Generation

Ahead of its launch in a little under a month, the download size for Grand Theft Auto 6 has now been officially revealed. Leading up to its release, many GTA fans have widely assumed that the latest title from Rockstar Games would be enormous not only in scope, but in its file size. This notion has become widely believed due to the impressive visuals seen within past footage for GTA 6, combined with Rockstar’s past sizes for games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Now, these assumptions have been confirmed, with new information revealing just how much space fans will need to begin making on their consoles.

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Coming by way of PlayStation Game Size, which is an account that tracks backend functions on the PS Store, GTA 6’s official download size is set to be 210GB in total on PlayStation 5 consoles. Although it’s not known how large the game will be on Xbox Series X/S, it’s safe to assume that it will be within this same range, if not exactly the same. This makes Grand Theft Auto 6 one of the largest games of this entire generation, especially for a game that doesn’t contain additional add-ons like multiplayer (at least at launch).

🚨 Grand Theft Auto VI



– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 210 GB



– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($79.99)

Pre-Load : November 12

Release : November 19



𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/5vXkgnqfC7 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 27, 2026

While this download size for GTA 6 is monstrous, Rockstar will allow players to begin downloading it well in advance of its release. Pre-loads for GTA 6 were also revealed to be going live on November 12th, which means that anyone who has already purchased it will be able to begin downloading it for themselves at this time. Once the clock strikes midnight on November 19th, players will then be able to immediately boot up the game without having to download anything else.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if this download size for Grand Theft Auto 6 only increases in the years ahead. With a new iteration of GTA Online expected to be arriving in the future, this scale of GTA 6 may end up going even more drastically. Then again, Rockstar could opt to make this new version of GTA Online a separate download as a way of ensuring that the game’s base size won’t grow to obscene proportions. Either way, for GTA 6 to have eclipsed the 200GB threshold is pretty staggering and just further validates how large the game should be.

If you aren’t already counting down the days, Grand Theft Auto 6 will release next month on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version planned to drop further down the road. Be sure to continue following our coverage in the lead-up to launch as we’ll have a ton more to share with you on GTA 6 prior to that time.