GTA 6 Is Reportedly Coming to PC Much Sooner Than Anyone Expected

A new report has revealed the release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC, and it’s far sooner than anyone would have anticipated. In the past, Rockstar Games has taken a year or more to bring titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 to PC after their initial launch on consoles. And while the PC version of GTA 6 is still slated to come out after its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions, it sounds as though Rockstar is going to shorten this gap for the PC port by a substantial amount.

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According to GamesBeat, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to release on PC in the first quarter of 2027. This would make its launch incredibly close, as it would drop at some point between January and March. Although Rockstar itself has yet to confirm as much, this information is said to come from four different sources who are all aware of the company’s plans for the PC iteration of GTA 6.

As for the reason that Rockstar might be looking to release the PC edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 so soon after its console iterations, it’s likely doing so as a way to sustain momentum. Moving into 2027, GTA 6 is undoubtedly going to continue to be huge, as millions will still be playing the game. Rather than continue to have those on PC left waiting, Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive have seemingly opted to give them access to the game as soon as possible, which will surely drive sales even higher.

If the PC version of GTA 6 is launching in early 2027, though, it likely indicates that the game’s multiplayer component is a bit further off. Rockstar has stressed that GTA 6 will only be a single-player game upon its release, but it’s known that a new iteration of GTA Online is in the pipeline as well. For the studio to instead be pushing out the PC version so soon suggests that this new revamp of GTA Online won’t debut until later in 2027, but when it does, players across all platforms should be able to jump in at the same time.

If you’re looking to play GTA 6 as soon as possible, the game will finally launch in a little over a month on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once we hear more official info on the game’s PC release, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

What do you think about this reported release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC? And will you look to pick the game up on consoles, or hold off for this PC port since it’s so close? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.