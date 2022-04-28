GTA 6 Fans are Placing Actual Bets on the Game's Location

✖

Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped on all things related to Grand Theft Auto 6, including the game's setting. While rumors have suggested that it could be set in Vice City once again, nothing definitive has been revealed. Of course, there are plenty of great places the game could take players, and the betting website Bovada is getting in on the action. Fans of the GTA series can now bet on 12 different real-world locations, each with different odds. The website says that those odds are subject to change, and "all wagers will be No action" if more than one city appears. The cities that can be bet on include:

Los Angeles +150

Miami +150

New York +150

London +500

Rio De Janeiro +500

Boston +1000

Detroit +1000

Las Vegas +1000

Seattle +1000

Paris +2500

Tokyo +2500

Beijing +5000

Rumors have suggested that GTA 6 will take players to multiple cities, and if that does prove to be the case, no one placing bets with Bovada will win any money. Of course, it could be quite some time before the game's location is revealed! Rockstar has given no details on a release window, and rumors have pointed to the game debuting in 2024 or 2025. We'll assuredly know a location long before the game's release date, but Rockstar probably won't have anything to showcase for at least a year, if either of those release windows are correct.

Given the fact that Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell incredibly well for Rockstar, there probably isn't a whole lot of pressure to get the sequel out the door until it's good and ready. The game's next-gen update released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier this month, and GTA Online continues to find great success. After all this time, fans are getting impatient, but hopefully the final result will be worth it! For now, GTA fans will just have to keep waiting patiently.

Do you plan on placing a bet on GTA 6's location? Where do you think the game will take place? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!