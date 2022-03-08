GTA 6 Rumored Game Length Revealed, Takes Players All Over World

According to a new rumor, GTA 6 is a lot more ambitious than previous rumors suggest. Previous rumors have suggested it will primarily be set in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. According to industry analyst and insider Michael Pachter though, GTA 6 is set not only in Vice City, but Liberty City (New York City), San Andreas (San Fransico), and Europe. Pachter doesn’t mention Los Santos (Los Angeles), but it would presumably be in the mix as well. What Pachter does note is that the game will be 400 to 500 hours long.

If this sounds ambitious, it’s because it’s. This would make GTA 6 the most ambitious game of all time, if true. According to Pachter, this is why the game is taking so long though. Pachter says it’s been in development since 2014, before hinting it could be out around 2024.

“GTA 6 has been in development since 2014. They may have not been writing code back then as they were figuring out the story, but by 2015 they were writing code. Anybody who is so naive as to think Rockstar with its 2000 employees is sitting on their butts twiddling their thumbs… No, they’re not, these guys are working their asses off to create amazing content, but GTA 6 is going to take 10 years or more. The reason is, my understanding is, it is a mash-up of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City (so GTA III), and Europe, London for sure. You’re going to be able to go anywhere on those continents and you’re going to have missions that take you all those places.”

Pachter continued:

“It’ll probably be literally a four or five-hundred-hour game by the time they get it out. That’s what they are doing now, that’s what they’ve turned GTA 6 into. I get it because they’re like, we’re gonna charge you 60 bucks, and then we’re going to give you an online experience and you’re going to have to carry drugs from London to LA, you’re going to have to go through the port in Miami. They’re going to do all this really cool stuff.”

Pachter is a well-known industry analyst who occasionally shares various scoops and inside information. That said, it’s unclear how much of this is report versus pure speculation. Whatever the case, take everything here with a grain of salt.

