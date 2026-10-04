Rockstar Games Confirms RDR2 Feature Has Been Upgraded in GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably the greatest game ever made. It’s certainly in the discussion with games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto IV, both Super Mario Galaxy games, SoulCalibur, and a few others. The list is dominated by two companies: Rockstar Games and Nintendo. Most of Nintendo’s best games are from yesteryear, though, while Rockstar Games seemingly goes up a level with every release. The expectation for GTA 6 is that it will be the most impressive and greatest video game ever made. Whether it will live up to these expectations remains to be seen, but Rockstar Games is pulling out all the stops to ensure it does.

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There aren’t many criticisms you can lodge against RDR2, but there are some nitpicks. For example, while its weather system is very impressive, it has some flaws. For example, weather changes far too quickly, to the point that it breaks immersion, which is a major problem for a game that worships immersion. When a storm comes through in Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s a cinematic moment, but then it’s gone in what seems like two minutes. With GTA 6, Rockstar Games has promised “more persistent weather,” per GameInformer. This may seem like a smaller upgrade/change in the grand scheme of things, but with Rockstar Games, there are only fine margins for improvement in the first place, and this particular one has Grand Theft Auto fans excited.

GTA Fans Are Happy

“Good. This means we actually get storms/rain that don’t go away after a few minutes, looking at you, RDR2…The way they describe how storms work in this game, along with an emphasis on the wind dynamic, it sounds like, just like in real life, flying in a storm will be very dangerous, if not outright impossible, which would be a first in the series,” adds a fan in a Reddit post featuring word of the upgrade.

It’s worth noting that the weather systems described by Rockstar Games in the pre-release of Red Dead Redemption 2 sounded different and better than they ended up actually being. This could very well repeat here.

The challenge is balancing out weather systems with a day-and-night system. In order to have longer weather cycles, you need a longer day-and-night system, which itself is challenging for a whole host of reasons. And a day-and-night cycle is already harder in a Grand Theft Auto game compared to a Red Dead Redemption game, given how quickly you can travel, whether via plane, car, or boat, all much faster than on horseback.

Of course, this isn’t the only upgrade GTA fans can expect. Basically, all of the game has been upgraded from GTA 5 and RDR2, including the police. In fact, law enforcement has been completely overhauled.