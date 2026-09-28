Rockstar Games’ Next Game After GTA 6 Reportedly Revealed

Rockstar Games’ next game after Grand Theft Auto VI has reportedly been revealed, and it’s not Red Dead Redemption 3 or any other Red Dead game. And it’s not a new IP either, which has long been rumored. Rather, Rockstar Games is supposedly dipping into its back catalog, which includes IPs like Bully, Midnight Club, L.A. Noire, Max Payne, Manhunt, and The Warriors.

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Of these remaining IPs, Bully is the biggest and has the most demand for a sequel, but according to a new report, Rockstar Games remains uninterested in resurrecting the 2006 IP that has been effectively dormant for two decades. What it is instead doing, according to said report, is making a new L.A. Noire game next, with said game scheduled to release in 2030.

L.A. Noire 2 in 2030

The new report does not come from a verifiable source, but from an anonymous leaker who previously, and accurately, leaked GTA 6 details. These leaked details could have been lucky guesses, but it’s nonetheless earned the GTA Forums leaker some attention.

According to the leaker, L.A. Noire is getting a sequel set in San Francisco that will revolve around the Zodiac Killer. Presumably, players will be investigating murders involving the infamous serial killer. In addition to mentining an internal release date target of 2030, the leaker claims Rockstar Games, in particular, is focused on taking face scanning technology to the next level with the sequel. For those who do not know, the original game, released in 2011, invested heavily in face scanning technology and was way ahead of its time in this regard when it was released. It was not just the key selling point of the game, but integral to its interrogation mechanics.

If this new leak is true, this will be the first non-GTA or Red Dead release from Rockstar Games since 2012’s Max Payne 3, which came a year after the original L.A. Noire. If this sequel comes out in 2030, it itself will be 19 years in the making.

That said, this is a major if. Of course, take everything above with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate — which again is a major if — it is also subject to change. Take the aforementioned Bully, for example. Since the release of the original game, we understand Rockstar Games has toyed around with a revival on three different occasions. Each time, nothing has come of it. If L.A. Noire is going to release in 2030, though, then it’s likely a decent chunk into development, and will enter full production after the release of GTA 6, if it hasn’t already with a smaller satellite team. As for Rockstar Games, it has not commented on anything above. We do not suspect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.