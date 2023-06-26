New Leaked Game From Rockstar Games Could Be GTA 6

According to the resume of actor of Reggie Talley, Rockstar Games is working on a game codenamed "Fireball." The resume itself notes that the "real title" of the game is "to be determined." If the name sounds familiar, this is not the first time we've heard of a mystery project from Rockstar Games codenamed Fireball. In 2022, the Internet noticed that multiple actors had the mystery game in their resume. At the time, the resumes mentioned nothing other than that the game was in development at Rockstar Games. Unfortunately, this is all Talley's resume reveals as well other than that the actor -- who has never worked on a game before -- has a supporting role in the game.

So, why does the Internet think this is GTA 6? Well, firstly, there's been rumors saying it is. Further, it's unclear what else Rockstar Games is working on. We know it's working on GTA 6, and it appears this is the only new game it's working on. Some have attempted to connect the codename to the game, but none of the theories have been convincing. And sometimes codenames have no significance or connection to the game so it may be a waste of time trying to deduce if there's a connection in the first place.

When Fireball previously leaked, Rockstar Games did not say a peep about it. We don't anticipate this changing this time, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt as it's unofficial intel. And of course, if any more information surfaces about the mystery project, we will let you know.

It's expected that GTA 6 is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and could be revealed as early as this year, if various sources have accurate information. If it is revealed this year, then a 2024 or 2025 release is on the table, but this is assuming it's revealed this year. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think Fireball is GTA 6?