GTA 6 Release Window Possibly Leaked

✖

Grand Theft Auto V is eight years old. Despite this, there's still no word of GTA 6, or whatever the next installment of Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar Games is called. Not only is there no word of a release date, but Rockstar Games has yet to confirm it's working on the next GTA game. However, while Rockstar continues to be frustratingly silent about what's next for the series, there's been plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks breaking up the silence. The latest claims to have information about the game's release date, or more specifically, its release window.

According to a prominent movie industry insider and leaker -- ViewerAnon -- Rockstar Games is aiming to have GTA VI out sometime late 2023, or at least that was the internal release date as of last year. In other words, it's possible this date has changed, and in particular, been delayed due to the pandemic and the impact it's had on game development across the world.

Unfortunately, this is all the leaker reveals. There's no word about the game itself, platforms, or anything but this release window. That said, if the game is going to release late 2023, or sometime in 2024 if it gets pushed back, that would presumably make it a current-gen only game, which is to say, a PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S game, with a PC port likely coming after release like it has for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

This report comes only days after the Internet was sent into a speculative frenzy over a set of new job listings from Rockstar Games. Looking at these job listings -- which were for game testers -- many concluded GTA 6 isn't far away from release, which this report refutes.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not commented on this report, and we don't expect this to change. The pair never comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, if for some reason this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation on GTA 6, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.