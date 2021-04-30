Rockstar Games Job Listing Ignites GTA 6 and Bully 2 Speculation

✖

A new Rockstar Games job listing has ignited speculation of GTA 6 and Bully 2, despite the fact that the job listing makes no mention of either game. Like always, Rockstar Games is hiring, but right now it seems to be beefing up with Game Testers, or at least that's what three separate job listings for the position across three different locations suggest. The implication is that GTA 6, or whatever Rockstar Games' is working on, is in a stage of production that game testing is ramping up, which in turn may suggest said game is progressing through development and could be revealed soon. However, these assumptions are a bit stretchy.

For one, these listings could be for GTA 5 and GTA Online, which are getting ready to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this year. They could also be for Red Dead Online, which Rockstar continues to support. The point is, these listings could be related to Rockstar Games' next release -- whether that's GTA 6, Bully 2, or something else -- but they could also be for many other things.

Meanwhile, this could also be Rockstar Games filling newly vacated positions. Without further context, it's impossible to say this is for any single game.

Of course, Rockstar Games could squash all the speculation and scuttlebutt with an official comment, but we don't expect it to do this. Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, never comment on speculation derived from job listings or speculation in general. However, if either does provide any type of comment or clarification, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, The National.