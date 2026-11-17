After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally releasing this week on Thursday, November 19th. Despite having been announced by Rockstar Games all the way back in 2022, anticipation for the latest Grand Theft Auto sequel started simmering long before. As such, for fans to be on the cusp of being able to dive into GTA 6’s expansive world of Leonida is something that has taken a very, very long time to come about, to say the least.

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Despite being nearly at the finish line, there are undoubtedly millions of Grand Theft Auto fans who are finding these final days before release to be the most grueling. Fortunately, for those who can’t bear to wait roughly 36 hours for Grand Theft Auto 6 to begin unlocking in their own region, there is one major loophole that will allow users to play the game earlier on November 18th. If you want to take advantage of this trick for yourself, the process of doing so is relatively simple.

How to Play GTA 6 Early on November 18th

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released at 12:00am local time in each country and region around the globe, this means that the game will see a staggering launch. Simply due to how time zones work, players in New Zealand will be able to jump into GTA 6 for themselves first, with the game then proceeding to unlock in Australia, Japan, and other countries around the globe in the hours to follow. As luck would have it, though, anyone around the globe can briefly become a resident of New Zealand, which will allow them to play the game in advance of its unlock time in their own country.

To accomplish this feat for yourself, all you have to do is navigate into your console’s settings menu and find the “Language and Location” option. From here, change your location to New Zealand and then reset your console. Once this is done, your console will then identify as being in New Zealand, which will grant you access to GTA 6 the moment it launches in the region. Specifically, this would be at 6am ET/3am PT for those in the United States.

There Is One Major Caveat With This GTA 6 Trick

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The only disappointing caveat with this New Zealand method, however, is that it only works on Xbox Series X and S consoles. This means that those planning to play Grand Theft Auto 6 for themselves on PlayStation 5 won’t be able to use this exploit. Given how many more players the PS5 version of GTA 6 will undoubtedly have, the majority of fans will instead have to simply wait until 12am on November 19th to begin experiencing the game.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no guarantee that this New Zealand workaround on Xbox Series X/S will end up working with Grand Theft Auto 6. Although this trick typically works on just about any and every game released on Xbox platforms, Rockstar Games has been notoriously secretive with GTA 6 and has done quite a lot to ensure that it wouldn’t leak or launch before it’s supposed to. Whether or not this means that the New Zealand method has been fixed for the arrival of GTA 6 isn’t yet known, but it’s something we’ll find out about soon enough.