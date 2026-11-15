GTA 6 Free Code Giveaways Officially Announced

Rockstar Games has announced a pair of giveaways that will give Grand Theft Auto fans the chance to win free codes for GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The giveaways are happening via Kick and Twitch, so those interested in scoring the new Rockstar Games release for free will need an account with these streaming platforms. And of course, there’s more that will be required than simply having an account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those with a Kick account interested in a free code for GTA 6, you will need to score a Kick Sunset Reward case. This is a new campaign running between now and December 7, and allows Kick viewers to earn a reward case every day, though there is no guarantee a case will include a code. In fact, what the odds are in general aren’t disclosed, but we know there are only 10,000 codes that will presumably be dripped out all the way until the aforementioned deadline. Meanwhile, to earn a case, users must be signed into Kick and watch any livestream on the app for 180 minutes. This is three hours, but there’s nobody enforcing that you actually watch the stream in question. Do this, and you should automatically unlock a case.

Twitch is running something very similar, though its giveaway won’t start until the game launches on November 19, and its duration will be shorter as well. To this end, the giveaway is only running until November 30. Right now, finer details have not been divulged, but there are expected to be tens of thousands of codes available, which will be distributed to viewers watching participating channels. What the watch time to qualify is, meanwhile, also not disclosed. It’s typically a fairly lengthy watch time, though.

Free $100 Ultimate Edition

We know Kick’s giveaway will be the $100 Ultimate Edition, which comes with exclusive content not available in the $80 version. What Twitch will be giving away, meanwhile, has not been communicated.

Given the demand for GTA 6, which looks set to be the biggest launch in entertainment history, it’s likely going to be very difficult to earn a code through either of these giveaways, but for those without $80 burning a hole in their pocket this month, it’s an option and a chance.

Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to finally release on November 19, in just four days, via PS5 and Xbox Series X. And if you don’t win one of these giveaways, you will need to fork over at least $80 to play it at launch. Ahead of this launch, Rockstar Games has already released the first update for the game, which will be a required download to play the game.