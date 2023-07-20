GTA 6 Bringing Back Something Players Haven't Seen Since GTA San Andreas

It looks like GTA 6 is bringing back a feature players haven't seen in a mainline GTA game since 2004's GTA San Andreas, or in other words, something that was not in GTA 4 or GTA 5. The leak comes the way of a former employee and their LinkedIn page. This LinkedIn page has since been updated, but not before the Internet got its receipt. The page now no longer mentions GTA 6 or some of the content of the original post. The employee in question has not commented on the situation, so it's unclear what motivated this change but it's likely the attention it was drawing, which was mostly because it mentions chainsaws, something players have not seen in a mainline installment since GTA San Andreas or at all since 2009's Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars.

"Completed 500 plus in game 2D assets for GTA VI, comprising of 25 plus unique brands to GTA VI," read the LinkedIn page. "Interior Prop Labels – labels on items like – Fire Extinguisher, Chainsaw, Electric Board, Boat motor, [and] Car engine."

It's unclear why we haven't seen the chainsaw in recent installments but it could be due to the animation challenges that come up with implementing chainsaws and the fact that it's very heavy on the gore if down even somewhat realistically. Whatever the case, it looks like Rockstar Games is bringing back chainsaws, though it remains possible this will be unreleased content and/or only be visual content. In other words, there may be chainsaws in the game but it doesn't mean players will be able to use them.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak in any capacity nor the speculation it has created. We don't anticipate this change for a variety of reasons, including its track history of maintaining silence on virtually every leak related to its games; however, if for some reason these expectations are bucked and it does comment, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from GTA 6 and what do you think about the potential return of chainsaws?