After many years of speculation surrounding the identity of Grand Theft Auto 6’s Lucia actress, fans finally have an official name to put to one of the game’s two protagonists. Manni L. Perez has been nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards 2026 for her work in Grand Theft Auto VI, effectively confirming that she is the performer behind Lucia Caminos.

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The reveal came during The Game Awards’ nominee announcement on November 17, which included Perez among the five performers nominated for this year’s Best Performance award. Her association with Rockstar’s upcoming game puts an end to years of fan speculation about who would bring the Lucia character to life.The news is already generating plenty of excitement among fans who have followed the casting mystery for years.

Manni L. Perez Is Finally Linked to GTA 6’s Lucia

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Perez has been one of the most frequently discussed names in conversations about GTA 6‘s cast, with fans pointing to similarities between her appearance and voice and the character shown in Rockstar’s trailers. Despite the speculation, neither Perez nor Rockstar Games had publicly confirmed the connection, leaving fans to wait for something more definitive.

Rather than Rockstar publishing a cast announcement or Perez addressing the rumors herself, her Best Performance nomination has provided the clearest official connection yet. It’s also a significant moment for the actress, whose work on one of the most anticipated video games of all time is now receiving recognition ahead of the game’s release.

The nomination places Perez alongside several other performers recognized at this year’s ceremony, including Angela Sant’Albano for Resident Evil: Requiem, Liam McIntyre for Wolverine, Patrick Gibson for 007: First Light, and Rahul Kohli for Saros. The category recognizes individual performances in games, making Perez’s inclusion a notable acknowledgment of her contribution to Rockstar’s latest project.

GTA 6’s Cast Has Remained a Closely Guarded Secret For Years

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Rockstar has kept details about GTA 6‘s cast remarkably quiet throughout the game’s lengthy development. Although Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos have been central to the game’s marketing, the studio has largely avoided identifying the actors responsible for bringing its protagonists to life. The secrecy has only encouraged fans to scrutinize every trailer, interview, and potential casting clue for answers.

Perez’s nomination finally gives players a concrete name associated with Lucia, even if Rockstar has yet to publish a complete cast list. There is still plenty of interest in discovering who plays Jason and the other characters players will encounter throughout the game, but this is a major piece of the puzzle finally falling into place.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 scheduled to launch on November 19, fans won’t have much longer to wait before experiencing Perez’s performance for themselves. After years of speculation, it’s fitting that the answer arrived through one of gaming’s biggest award annoucements.