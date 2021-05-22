Beware: GTA Online Cheats Menu Shuts Down After Losing User Data

✖

One of the most popular GTA Online cheat menus is shutting down. In a new statement, GTA Online cheat menu Paragon has announced that its data was recently compromised. What does this mean? Well, it means it's shutting down completely within the next 48 hours. For users of the cheat software, it means your SCIDs, IPs, emails, Discords IDs, and license keys may have been leaked, but not your passwords. Paragon notes the issue can be fixed, but it's raised larger concerns and increased the risks involved to the point that keeping the operation going is no longer viable.

"As most of you know, Paragon's data was recently compromised. This included info such as SCIDs, IPs, emails, Discord IDs, and license keys, but no passwords. That alone is very possible to recover from with transparency to the community, and repairing the exploit they used to get in through. However, an incident like this still changes things. It has increased the risks involved to the point that staying operational is no longer viable. Regrettably, this leads us to the decision to shut down to avoid further complications before it's too late."

The statement continues, apologizing to all involved with cheat menu and all of those who have now lost money using the cheat menu:

"We'd like to apologize to the users and staff involved in the project. You all have been amazing, and you didn't deserve this. We're really sorry it had to end this way. We'd also like to apologize to our resellers, you have been a great help through all of this and are some of the best people we know. We wish that it could've ended in a better manner but surely you see there's no real elegant way to end things like this. Instead of coming up with some half-baked story like others may, we at least want to tell you guys how things are, and why we're doing what we're doing. We're not asking you to forgive us, at the end of the day you still lost something you paid for, and for that we're genuinely sorry. We do ask that you consider the pressure this will apply to some resellers, and that you avoid chargebacks. I know that's unlikely, but we were asked to place the disclaimer there to save them some grief. We wish you all the best in the future.

For those that don't know: Cheat menus like Paragon are quite popular in the GTA Online scene, and compromises like this aren't that uncommon.

