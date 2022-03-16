New GTA Online Changes Teased by Rockstar Games

GTA Online and GTA V are finally out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms which means that players have now gotten the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game that they’ve been waiting on. Those updated versions are hardly the end of Rockstar Games’ plans for those GTA games, apparently, with the developer teasing in its latest newswire post about their releases that there are more plans to “improve and tune the GTA Online experience. Some of the adjustments planned have already been made with more teased for the future.

The talks of what’s to come in GTA Online were shared towards the end of the latest newswire post about the online Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar reminded players that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game pay out more on Biker Sell Missions and from Nightclub Daily Income to incentivize players to use those features more and to bring the rewards more in line with expectations. In addition to those changes, more areas will be rebalanced such as the PvP elements that pertain to vehicle use.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: https://t.co/NuU9QXlTkZ pic.twitter.com/gUcEOhrvVd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 15, 2022

“As we continue to improve and tune the GTA Online experience, we’ve also made adjustments to increase base payouts on Biker Sell Missions and Nightclub Daily Income on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S,” Rockstar Games said about those versions of the games and the changes made already in GTA Online. “Going forward, we plan to continue making further adjustments across all versions of the game, in addition to rebalancing other areas — such as vehicles commonly used in PvP combat. Stay tuned for details.”

While we don’t know yet what those GTA Online changes will look like beyond the vehicle teases, Rockstar’s been pretty consistent about its weekly GTA Online and GTA V posts, so we at least know where to look for the news. It could be that these changes are slowly integrated into weekly updates like we’ve seen in the past as opposed to one big drop, so keep an eye on those frequent announcements to see what changes.